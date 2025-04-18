Colombia's Bicentenario Pipeline Faces New Attack

The Bicentenario pipeline, a crucial component of Colombia's oil infrastructure, has once again come under attack, forcing a halt in oil pumping. This incident, reported on Thursday by Cenit, a subdivision of Ecopetrol, occurred in the rural Fortul municipality of Arauca.

This attack follows a series of similar incidents, shedding light on ongoing security challenges in Colombia's northeast. Military officials have attributed responsibility to the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's largest active rebel group with an estimated 6,000 members.

The ELN, recognized as a terrorist organization by both the United States and the European Union, remains a persistent source of instability in the region.

