Left Menu

Colombia's Bicentenario Pipeline Faces New Attack

The Bicentenario pipeline in Colombia was attacked, causing oil pumping to halt. The attack occurred in Arauca's Fortul municipality, with no casualties reported. The military attributes the attack to the ELN guerrilla group, considered a terrorist organization by the US and EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 18-04-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 06:52 IST
Colombia's Bicentenario Pipeline Faces New Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

The Bicentenario pipeline, a crucial component of Colombia's oil infrastructure, has once again come under attack, forcing a halt in oil pumping. This incident, reported on Thursday by Cenit, a subdivision of Ecopetrol, occurred in the rural Fortul municipality of Arauca.

This attack follows a series of similar incidents, shedding light on ongoing security challenges in Colombia's northeast. Military officials have attributed responsibility to the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's largest active rebel group with an estimated 6,000 members.

The ELN, recognized as a terrorist organization by both the United States and the European Union, remains a persistent source of instability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025