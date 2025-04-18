Left Menu

SECL Pioneers Paste Filling in Indian Coal Mining

SECL, a Coal India subsidiary, signs a Rs 7,040-crore agreement with TMC Mineral Resources to implement paste filling technology in coal mining. This method promises to enhance the structural stability of mines while addressing land constraints at the Singhali site, potentially revolutionizing Indian underground mining approaches.

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, announced a groundbreaking Rs 7,040-crore agreement with TMC Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd, to introduce paste filling technology in the Singhali underground mine, located in the Korba region.

The technology, an advanced underground mining method, fills mined-out voids using a paste made from fly ash, crushed overburden, cement, water, and chemicals, significantly boosting mine stability without the need for new surface land acquisition.

This move positions SECL as a pioneer in the Indian coal sector, potentially revolutionizing mining operations in densely occupied areas and paving the way for similar projects nationwide.

