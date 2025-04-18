SECL Pioneers Paste Filling in Indian Coal Mining

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, announced a groundbreaking Rs 7,040-crore agreement with TMC Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd, to introduce paste filling technology in the Singhali underground mine, located in the Korba region.

The technology, an advanced underground mining method, fills mined-out voids using a paste made from fly ash, crushed overburden, cement, water, and chemicals, significantly boosting mine stability without the need for new surface land acquisition.

This move positions SECL as a pioneer in the Indian coal sector, potentially revolutionizing mining operations in densely occupied areas and paving the way for similar projects nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)