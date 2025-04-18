Left Menu

Capital India Finance Ltd Expands Visibility with NSE Listing

Capital India Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company, has announced its listing on the National Stock Exchange of India. The move aims to enhance shareholder value and broaden its investor base. The majority of equity is held by Capital India Corp Private Limited, a core investment company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Capital India Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company, has made its debut on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in a strategic move to boost long-term shareholder value and accessibility for a wider range of investors.

The firm announced its listing effective April 17, 2025, marking an expansion from its current listing on the BSE under the ticker symbol CIFL.

According to the statement, 72.95% of the company's equity is held by Capital India Corp Private Limited, a core investment company registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025