Capital India Finance Ltd Expands Visibility with NSE Listing

Capital India Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company, has made its debut on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in a strategic move to boost long-term shareholder value and accessibility for a wider range of investors.

The firm announced its listing effective April 17, 2025, marking an expansion from its current listing on the BSE under the ticker symbol CIFL.

According to the statement, 72.95% of the company's equity is held by Capital India Corp Private Limited, a core investment company registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)