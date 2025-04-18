Capital India Finance Ltd Expands Visibility with NSE Listing
Capital India Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company, has announced its listing on the National Stock Exchange of India. The move aims to enhance shareholder value and broaden its investor base. The majority of equity is held by Capital India Corp Private Limited, a core investment company.
Capital India Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company, has made its debut on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in a strategic move to boost long-term shareholder value and accessibility for a wider range of investors.
The firm announced its listing effective April 17, 2025, marking an expansion from its current listing on the BSE under the ticker symbol CIFL.
According to the statement, 72.95% of the company's equity is held by Capital India Corp Private Limited, a core investment company registered with the Reserve Bank of India.
