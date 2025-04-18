Left Menu

The Erosion of Dollar Dominance: A Looming Economic Crisis?

The recent, significant drop in the US dollar raises concerns about global confidence in the currency, amidst President Trump's trade policies. As a result, US borrowing costs could rise and its economic leverage could diminish. The situation draws parallels to historical events which led to diminished currency status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:58 IST
The recent decline in the US dollar's value is raising red flags among economists, suggesting a waning global confidence in the currency amid President Trump's trade policies. This fall threatens the longstanding dominance of the dollar in international trade, potentially increasing US borrowing costs and weakening its global economic influence.

University of California, Berkeley economist Barry Eichengreen warns that the trust built over decades in the dollar could be lost swiftly, as its value has dropped 9% since January, hitting a three-year low. Despite experts believing the dollar will maintain its reserve currency status, concerns linger about a possible slow decline, which could severely impact the economy.

The unpredictability of current US trade policies, combined with actions targeting the Federal Reserve, has led to instability. Historical precedents, like the Suez Crisis, illustrate how poor policy can undermine financial dominance. The potential erosion of dollar dominance signifies a critical juncture for the US economy, with rising interest rates and alternative currencies emerging as viable threats.

