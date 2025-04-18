The Erosion of Dollar Dominance: A Looming Economic Crisis?

The recent decline in the US dollar's value is raising red flags among economists, suggesting a waning global confidence in the currency amid President Trump's trade policies. This fall threatens the longstanding dominance of the dollar in international trade, potentially increasing US borrowing costs and weakening its global economic influence.

University of California, Berkeley economist Barry Eichengreen warns that the trust built over decades in the dollar could be lost swiftly, as its value has dropped 9% since January, hitting a three-year low. Despite experts believing the dollar will maintain its reserve currency status, concerns linger about a possible slow decline, which could severely impact the economy.

The unpredictability of current US trade policies, combined with actions targeting the Federal Reserve, has led to instability. Historical precedents, like the Suez Crisis, illustrate how poor policy can undermine financial dominance. The potential erosion of dollar dominance signifies a critical juncture for the US economy, with rising interest rates and alternative currencies emerging as viable threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)