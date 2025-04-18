Monsoon Cheers and Market Euphoria Drive Indian Equities to New Heights

Indian stock indices Sensex and Nifty soared over 6% in the recent four trading days, buoyed by a combination of favorable economic signals.

Contributors to this surge include a temporary pause on tariffs by the United States and predictions of abundant rainfall, boosting agricultural prospects. Furthermore, a significant decline in retail inflation rates has fueled anticipation for another interest rate reduction by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Foreign portfolio investors have reinvigorated the domestic market with sizable equity purchases, while hopes for international tariff negotiations have added to the positive sentiment. As the markets remain closed for Good Friday, investors are placing optimistic bets on upcoming earnings reports and continued policy adjustments.

