Tensions in Murshidabad: A Call for Justice and Investigation

In the aftermath of violent clashes in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, prominent leaders have stepped forward, demanding justice and comprehensive investigation efforts. On Friday, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul described the incident as an 'eye opener,' urging a National Investigation Agency probe. According to Paul, the violence, which unfolded amid protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, saw properties and places of worship of Sanatani communities targeted, drawing parallels to conflict zones like Syria and Afghanistan.

Concurrently, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar embarked on a three-day investigative mission across affected districts, including Malda and Murshidabad. Rahatkar emphasized the crucial need for societal sensitivity towards women, asserting that only through empathy can justice be achieved. Her visit is intended to reassure and support women traumatized by the unrest.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also visited a relief camp in Malda, assuring residents of proactive steps to address their grievances and needs. This visit follows the tragic aftermath of the April 11 protests, which led to multiple casualties and forced several families into displacement. While some migrated to Jharkhand's Pakur district, others sought refuge in local relief camps, highlighting the urgent necessity for coordinated support and investigation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)