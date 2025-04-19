Gujarat's Water Management: Turning Scarcity into Abundance

Gujarat has made remarkable strides in water management, transforming from a state once known for its severe water shortages to being hailed as "Water-rich Gujarat" nationwide.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has implemented strategic planning to ensure a consistent water supply for drinking, irrigation, and production, as per a release from the Chief Minister's office. The Water Supply Department has achieved a milestone by providing clean drinking water to nearly all households.

More than 99% of grievances regarding water supply in rural areas have been addressed effectively. A toll-free number, 1916, facilitates complaint registration and feedback in Gujarat's rural areas. Since its inception, 2,22,116 complaints have been received, with a resolution rate of 99.66%.

(With inputs from agencies.)