Gujarat's Water Management: Turning Scarcity into Abundance
Gujarat, previously plagued by water scarcity, is now a model of efficient water management. Under PM Modi and CM Patel's leadership, the state boasts nearly universal clean water access, resolving over 99% of water complaints. A toll-free number facilitates easy registration of issues, ensuring swift resolutions.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat has made remarkable strides in water management, transforming from a state once known for its severe water shortages to being hailed as "Water-rich Gujarat" nationwide.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has implemented strategic planning to ensure a consistent water supply for drinking, irrigation, and production, as per a release from the Chief Minister's office. The Water Supply Department has achieved a milestone by providing clean drinking water to nearly all households.
More than 99% of grievances regarding water supply in rural areas have been addressed effectively. A toll-free number, 1916, facilitates complaint registration and feedback in Gujarat's rural areas. Since its inception, 2,22,116 complaints have been received, with a resolution rate of 99.66%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Calls for Swift Action on Public Service Priorities
President Murmu's Distinguished Honor: A Celebration of Public Service and Cultural Diversity
Karnataka High Court Cracks Down on Unqualified 'Doctors' in Rural Areas
Empowering Ayush: Enhancing Public Service Through Mission Karmayogi