Uttarakhand CM Tackles Local Issues, Boosts Fire Service Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a hands-on approach to governance on Saturday as he met with residents from various parts of the state to address their concerns. At the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, located at his official residence, Dhami listened attentively to issues ranging from electricity and roads to encroachment and financial aid, instructing officials to expedite solutions under applicable rules.

During the public meeting, residents brought personal and regional grievances to the forefront, while the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to prioritizing public service. He urged timely and effective resolution of these issues, thereby ensuring government responsiveness to the needs of its citizens.

Additionally, CM Dhami marked Fire Service Week by unveiling 20 new fire vehicles to enhance Uttarakhand's firefighting capabilities. He honored outstanding firefighters at the Police Line in Dehradun, announced new fire stations, and acknowledged the pivotal role female firefighters now play. The Fire Service's exceptional record in saving lives and property was celebrated, highlighting its crucial contribution to public safety.

