Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Tackles Local Issues, Boosts Fire Service Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses local grievances at a public meeting, emphasizing swift action. He also strengthens the state's fire service by introducing new vehicles and announcing fire station expansions. The Fire Service's achievements in saving lives and property are also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:12 IST
Uttarakhand CM Tackles Local Issues, Boosts Fire Service Initiatives
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hears the problems of people at Mukhya Sevak Sadan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a hands-on approach to governance on Saturday as he met with residents from various parts of the state to address their concerns. At the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, located at his official residence, Dhami listened attentively to issues ranging from electricity and roads to encroachment and financial aid, instructing officials to expedite solutions under applicable rules.

During the public meeting, residents brought personal and regional grievances to the forefront, while the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to prioritizing public service. He urged timely and effective resolution of these issues, thereby ensuring government responsiveness to the needs of its citizens.

Additionally, CM Dhami marked Fire Service Week by unveiling 20 new fire vehicles to enhance Uttarakhand's firefighting capabilities. He honored outstanding firefighters at the Police Line in Dehradun, announced new fire stations, and acknowledged the pivotal role female firefighters now play. The Fire Service's exceptional record in saving lives and property was celebrated, highlighting its crucial contribution to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025