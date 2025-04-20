Tragic Road Accident Claims Family's Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Three members of a family tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Saturday, according to local police reports.

The deceased included an elderly couple and their daughter-in-law. Meanwhile, the couple's son suffered critical injuries in the collision, officials confirmed.

The family's vehicle collided head-on with a speeding dump truck near Baripura village, falling within the jurisdiction of Kabrai police station along the Kanpur-Sagar National Highway. The victims were en route to their native village in Madhya Pradesh from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. Immediate action from police and the district administration, including the Superintendent of Police, helped extricate the victims from the severely damaged vehicle. While three were declared dead upon arrival at Mahoba District Hospital, the son, who sustained serious injuries, was transferred to Jhansi Medical College for advanced treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and further investigations into the incident are ongoing, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)