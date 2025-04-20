Deendayal Port Authority Breaks Records with Ambitious Growth

The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) marked a significant achievement by successfully berthing two large vessels, MV Express Athens and MV CSSC LE HAVRE, within Kandla Port's narrow 300-meter-wide channel. Despite strong southwest winds and powerful tidal currents, both vessels, with dimensions of 350 and 255 meters respectively, were safely ushered into the port, according to officials.

In an announcement highlighting its operational prowess, Kandla Deendayal Port Authority (KDPA) Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh revealed an ambitious target following the handling of 150.16 million tonnes of cargo for the 2024-25 financial year, surpassing initial expectations. The port now aims to manage 170 million tonnes, aiming for a growth rate exceeding 10 per cent.

This target anticipates a redistribution of cargo volumes among other ports. Singh commented, "We are confident of maintaining our growth rate, leading to cargo volume redistribution. Our mission to reach 150 million tonnes has been accomplished, thanks to collaboration with stakeholders including exporters, importers, and shipping agents."

(With inputs from agencies.)