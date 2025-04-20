Silent Crisis: Young Adults Face Rising Fatty Liver Disease

By Shalini Bhardwaj - As World Liver Day was marked globally on April 19, Dr. Shiv Kumar Sarin, Director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), urged the need for daily liver health maintenance, particularly in the morning hours. He stressed the vital role of a healthy liver in prolonging life, highlighting it as an invaluable organ. In the last six months, Mahajan Imaging & Labs noted that 35% of young adults under 45 show signs of fatty liver during ultrasounds, a trend tied to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and stress.

Fatty liver, or hepatic steatosis, results from excessive fat accumulation in the liver, often progressing without symptoms. It can lead to serious conditions like inflammation, cirrhosis, and liver cancer if untreated. Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) affects about 32.4% of the global populace and is surging in prevalence. Timely screening and lifestyle adjustments are critical in reversing this trend and addressing the growing public health concern.

Dr. Harsh Mahajan of Mahajan Imaging & Labs highlighted the silent progression of fatty liver, noting early signs like fatigue and abdominal discomfort. He advises individuals with obesity, diabetes, or sedentary lifestyles to undergo liver function tests for early diagnosis. Studies in North India show high NAFLD prevalence, stressing its link with metabolic syndromes. Experts, including Dr. Randhir Sud of Medanta Hospital, emphasize the need for routine screening and integrated health strategies to tackle this pervasive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)