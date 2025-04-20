Unity in Tradition: Mass Wedding Ceremony Celebrates Cultural Heritage and Progress

In a vibrant celebration of cultural heritage and progress, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 21st 'Samooh Lagnotsav'—a mass wedding event for the Thakor community from Viramgam, Mandal, and Detroj-Rampura talukas, held in Ughroj village. The ceremony underscored the importance of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi,' a mantra championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it comes to fruition in the culturally rich Chuwala region.

The Chief Minister highlighted the area's transformation into a hub of progress while maintaining cultural roots. Landmarks such as the Bahucharaji Temple and Rudatal Ganesh Temple coexist alongside emerging industrial developments that attract diverse populations, embodying the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Attendees were urged to embody 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas' to achieve remarkable milestones through unity and collective effort.

Emphasizing social inclusiveness and development, Patel noted the establishment of the Gujarat Thakor Koli Community Development Corporation, which has assisted nearly 17,000 beneficiaries. The Thakor community's progressiveness, through initiatives like 'Saptapadi', was commended, while attendees were encouraged to adopt nine resolutions proposed by the Prime Minister. Other dignitaries reiterated themes of unity and progress, addressing infrastructure improvements and social causes within the community.

