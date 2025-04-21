UNESCO Adds 74 New Entries to Memory of the World Register, Now Totals 570

In a significant step toward preserving the shared documentary legacy of humanity, UNESCO has inscribed 74 new collections into its Memory of the World Register, announced on 17 April 2025 at the Luigi Sturzo Archives. With these additions, the register now comprises 570 unique and historically vital entries. This year’s diverse inscriptions span 72 countries and 4 international organizations, highlighting pivotal themes including scientific advancement, women's contributions to society, the memory of slavery, and major milestones in international cooperation.

The Memory of the World Register, established by UNESCO in 1992, recognizes documentary heritage of exceptional value. The collections—ranging from manuscripts and maps to photographs, sound recordings, and videos—are selected not only for their historical significance but also their vulnerability and need for preservation. The decision to include new entries follows a rigorous evaluation process led by an independent international advisory committee, culminating in approval by UNESCO's Executive Board.

Scientific Achievements Take the Spotlight

Fourteen of the newly inscribed collections pertain to scientific documentary heritage, underscoring humanity’s enduring quest for knowledge and discovery. Among the most notable is the Itḥāf Al-Mahbūb, submitted by Egypt, which chronicles astronomical and astrological knowledge developed in the Arab world during the first millennium CE. This manuscript provides insight into early understandings of planetary movement, celestial bodies, and astrological interpretation in the Islamic Golden Age.

The register also now includes:

The Archives of Charles Darwin (UK) : Encompassing handwritten notes and first editions, offering unparalleled insight into the theory of evolution.

The Papers of Friedrich Nietzsche (Germany) : Philosophical writings that continue to influence global thought and ethics.

Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen’s X-ray Photographs (Germany) : Featuring the world’s first X-ray images, revolutionizing medicine and diagnostics.

The Collection of Carlos Chagas (Brazil): Recognizing the pioneering researcher’s work on Chagas disease, vital to public health in Latin America.

Elevating Women’s Stories in Global Heritage

In a conscious effort to address the underrepresentation of women in the historical record, UNESCO has added several collections centered on notable female figures. These include:

Raden Ajeng Kartini (Indonesia and the Netherlands) : A pioneer of girls’ education and women’s rights in colonial Java, whose letters laid early foundations for feminist discourse in Southeast Asia.

Katherine Mansfield (New Zealand) : The modernist writer known for her innovative short stories and influence on 20th-century literature.

Annemarie Schwarzenbach and Ella Maillart (Switzerland): Adventurous travel writers and photographers who chronicled pre-WWII journeys through the Middle East and Central Asia.

These entries shine a light on women’s contributions to literature, education, and global exploration, broadening the narrative scope of the register.

Remembering Slavery and the Fight for Human Rights

Another focus of this year’s inscriptions is the historical documentation of slavery and emancipation. Submissions from Angola, Aruba, Cabo Verde, Curaçao, and Mozambique include archival records that preserve the memory of the transatlantic slave trade and colonial exploitation. These documents serve as vital resources for truth-telling, reconciliation, and historical justice.

Moreover, several additions underscore humanity’s ongoing commitment to peace and cooperation:

The Geneva Conventions and Protocols (Switzerland) : Key legal frameworks that define humanitarian treatment during war.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (United Nations) : A cornerstone document affirming the dignity and rights of all people.

The Windhoek Declaration (Namibia): A foundational text for global press freedom, commemorated as a milestone in media rights and independence.

Protecting Fragile Heritage

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay emphasized the significance of safeguarding these fragile yet invaluable items. “Documentary heritage is one of the most vulnerable elements of the memory of the world. These collections are essential not only to understanding our past but also to shaping a future rooted in knowledge, equity, and respect.”

UNESCO’s efforts go beyond documentation—they include technical support, education, and best practices for preservation. Initiatives like the restoration of the Libraries of Chinguetti in Mauritania and the Archives of Amadou Hampâté Bâ in Côte d’Ivoire highlight the organization’s broader commitment to cultural memory across all regions.

As the register expands, so too does global awareness of the diverse narratives that define humanity. This year’s additions ensure that generations to come can access, learn from, and be inspired by the voices of the past.