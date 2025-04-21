Left Menu

Natural Farming Revolution: Uttar Pradesh's Green Leap

The Uttar Pradesh government is investing over Rs 2,500 crore to transition 2.5 lakh farmers to natural farming across 282 blocks and 2,144 gram panchayats. This initiative responds to the crisis of heavy metal soil contamination, promoting sustainable, chemical-free agriculture and providing training and financial support to farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ambitious plan to integrate 2.5 lakh farmers into natural farming practices across 282 blocks and 2,144 gram panchayats. With an investment exceeding Rs 2,500 crore, this initiative aims to combat the rising threat of heavy metal contamination in agricultural soil.

According to a global report, toxic heavy metals like arsenic, cadmium, and lead have tainted 15% of the world's arable land, posing significant health risks to 1.4 billion people. The metals enter the food chain through soil and water, endangering human and animal health, according to experts from the University of York.

In response, both the central and Uttar Pradesh governments, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are championing organic farming. The state's initiative includes establishing clusters of farmers, aiding in organic inputs, and training through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, all aimed at fostering sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture.

