Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: Supreme Court Petitioned Amid Violence

A petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court of India, urging the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal due to recent violence in the state following the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The plea, filed by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih on Monday.

The advocate emphasized the critical need for paramilitary deployment to restore order and requested immediate judicial intervention. The bench expressed apprehension about potential overreach into executive functions, noting the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding gubernatorial powers and reservation of state legislative Bills, which remains a contentious issue.

Scheduled for hearing the following day, the matter also saw West Bengal's Opposition Leader, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, calling for a National Investigation Agency probe into the Murshidabad violence, blaming the state police for alleged misconduct amid claims of threats against Hindus. Additionally, National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar conferred with the state's governor about the urgent need for enhanced protection for women in the wake of the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)