Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: Supreme Court Petitioned Amid Violence

A plea has been filed in India's Supreme Court to impose President's rule in West Bengal following violence related to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The petition, presented by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, cites urgent security concerns and demands the deployment of paramilitary forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:19 IST
Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: Supreme Court Petitioned Amid Violence
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court of India, urging the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal due to recent violence in the state following the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The plea, filed by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih on Monday.

The advocate emphasized the critical need for paramilitary deployment to restore order and requested immediate judicial intervention. The bench expressed apprehension about potential overreach into executive functions, noting the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding gubernatorial powers and reservation of state legislative Bills, which remains a contentious issue.

Scheduled for hearing the following day, the matter also saw West Bengal's Opposition Leader, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, calling for a National Investigation Agency probe into the Murshidabad violence, blaming the state police for alleged misconduct amid claims of threats against Hindus. Additionally, National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar conferred with the state's governor about the urgent need for enhanced protection for women in the wake of the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025