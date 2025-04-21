Mangi Lal Jat: Pioneering a New Era in Agricultural Research

Agronomist Mangi Lal Jat assumed his new role as Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Monday. His appointment marks the beginning of a three-year term.

Jat, who steps into the shoes of Himanshu Pathak following his voluntary retirement, brings an impressive track record of over 25 years in agronomy, climate-resilient farming, and conservation agriculture. The Ministry of Agriculture anticipates Jat's leadership will usher in a new era of innovation, sustainability, and farmer-centric research across ICAR and the broader agricultural landscape.

Facing pressing challenges like climate change, soil degradation, and food system transformation, Jat's expertise is poised to guide ICAR in navigating these hurdles successfully. Prior to his appointment, he held significant positions such as Deputy Director General (Research) and Director of the Global Research Program at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Hyderabad. An esteemed alumnus of the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, Jat holds a PhD in agronomy.

