Gujarat Pilgrims Safe After Ramban Landslide: Swift Action Ensures Their Safety

In a swift response to a potential crisis, Gujarat Commissioner of Relief, Alok Kumar Pandey, confirmed that all 50 pilgrims from Gujarat, caught in a landslide in Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir, are safe and unharmed. The incident prompted immediate action from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who instructed the Relief Commissioner and relevant authorities to work with the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure the pilgrims' well-being.

The Gujarat State Emergency Operation Centre, under the Chief Minister's directive, quickly coordinated with Jammu and Kashmir officials to secure the pilgrims, according to an official release. Relief Commissioner Pandey further assured that the bus carrying tourists from Gujarat had been moved to a safe zone, away from the landslide site.

Army personnel are providing essential supplies, including food and water, to the stranded Gujarat pilgrims, who are temporarily housed at an army camp. While there are no immediate medical concerns among the pilgrims, efforts are underway to safely extract the bus trapped in the landslide. For more information, the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar can be reached at 079 232 51900.

