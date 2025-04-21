Left Menu

Zikra Khan: Unveiling a Key Conspirator in the Seelampur Murder Case

Delhi Police have identified Zikra Khan as a key conspirator in the Seelampur murder case. Multiple arrests have been made, including minors, with investigations revealing a deep-rooted rivalry as the murder's motive. Nine individuals are currently in custody, while further probing continues into the tragic death of 17-year-old Kunal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:45 IST
DCP North East Delhi Ashish Mishra (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapid development, the Delhi Police announced on Monday that Zikra Khan, a cousin of the primary accused Sahil, has emerged as a key figure in the conspiracy underpinning the Seelampur murder that left a 17-year-old boy, Kunal, dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Ashish Mishra stated that multiple arrests have been made as efforts intensify to unravel those who aided the accused in evading arrest. Zikra Khan's role is under intense scrutiny as investigations proceed.

According to police reports, information was received on April 17 regarding an attack on Kunal by Sahil and two minors. The main accused, Sahil, was apprehended along with the minors soon after. However, attention has turned to the involvement of Zikra Khan in orchestrating the murder, an investigation led by DCP Mishra confirmed. This revelation comes as Delhi Police detained nine people, including women and minors, connected to the case. The arrested include 'Lady Don' Zikra, Sahil (18), Zahida (42), among others.

Utilizing technical surveillance and local intelligence, police teams raided multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, including areas in Uttar Pradesh, leading to the April 20 arrests. Evidence implicates Zikra and others in the planning phase of this brutal attack, motivated by a longstanding feud. An old rivalry between Sahil and Kunal is believed to have sparked the violent incident witnessed on April 17, as confirmed by police findings. Tensions have mounted as Kunal's family staged protests, seeking justice for the teenager.

