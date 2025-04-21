Himachal Pradesh's Power Play: Strategy to Combat Electricity Losses
Himachal Pradesh CM directs an overhaul of electricity board strategies to address power losses and theft. Measures include feeder-wise mapping and staff reassignment. The government plans to hire 2,000 staff and amend policies. Progress on the Shong-Tong Power Project is reviewed, aiming for completion by 2026.
The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has mandated the state electricity board to implement a robust strategy aimed at accurately assessing power losses and curbing electricity theft.
While presiding over a key meeting, Sukhu emphasized the necessity of deploying every available measure for accurate power loss assessment. He instructed authorities to conduct feeder-wise mapping across all consumer types for seamless information access.
Moreover, the Chief Minister highlighted the state's plans to fill 2,000 posts of T-mates and Linemen to enhance operational efficiency. A review of the Shong-Tong Power Project's progress underscored the government's target for its completion by November 2026.
