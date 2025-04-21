Supreme Court Allows Filing of Contempt Petition Against BJP MP Dubey

In a significant clarification, the Supreme Court on Monday informed an advocate that no permission is necessary to file a contempt petition against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his inflammatory comments targeting the judiciary. A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih underscored that the approval from the Attorney General is mandatory in such cases.

Petitioner's counsel cited a news report detailing Dubey's disparaging comments and expressed an intention to proceed with legal action, prompting Justice Gavai to emphasize the need for only the Attorney General's sanction. Several lawyers have escalated their concerns, submitting formal requests to initiate contempt proceedings against Dubey, highlighting his alarming remarks about the judiciary.

Dubey notably characterized the Supreme Court's actions as leading the nation toward chaos, attributing to Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna undue responsibility for purported 'civil wars.' Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's public critique of the judiciary's influence on legislative timelines has also sparked calls for contempt proceedings, raising further questions about institutional respect and authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)