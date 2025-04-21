Himachal Lawyers Rally for Justice Against Police Misconduct

Lawyers from the Himachal Pradesh High Court staged a protest on Monday, demanding immediate action against a police constable accused of assaulting a local lawyer outside the Chhota Shimla police station.

Senior Advocate Sanjeev Bhushan condemned the police for shielding their own by filing serious counter-allegations against the lawyer instead of impartial action.

The incident allegedly occurred a week ago when a lawyer was physically assaulted by a constable during a dispute. Instead of filing a case against the constable, police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with serious charges against the lawyer.

Bhushan claimed video evidence showed the assault, raising concerns over police bias. He urged cancellation of the counter-FIR and a fair inquiry. Protestors criticized the police's conduct as biased and irresponsible.

Bhushan emphasized the need for just action and accountability. The protest aimed to urge the police to act fairly, warning that such unchecked incidents would erode public trust.

No formal negotiations occurred, but senior police officials indicated a readiness for dialogue, signaling a potential resolution path.

