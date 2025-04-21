Left Menu

Continuum Green Energy's Ambitious IPO Leap

Continuum Green Energy Ltd, a renewable energy firm, is set to float a Rs 3,650 crore IPO, with approvals from Sebi. The IPO will comprise fresh equity and an offer-for-sale by its promoter. The funds will aid debt repayment and corporate purposes. The firm backs renewable projects for green energy supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:07 IST
Continuum Green Energy's Ambitious IPO Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Continuum Green Energy Ltd is gearing up to launch a significant Rs 3,650 crore initial public offering (IPO), having secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The move is expected to boost the company's financial capabilities as it continues its expansion in the renewable energy sector.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to Rs 1,250 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 2,400 crore by the company's promoter, Continuum Green Energy Holdings Ltd, as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus. The funds from the fresh issue are earmarked for repaying loans and general corporate purposes.

Continuum Green Energy, established in 2007, operates extensive wind and wind-solar hybrid projects across India. With backing from JC Infinity and Generation Investment Management, it currently boasts a substantial capacity and maintains PPAs with over 170 industrial consumers, contributing to a significant revenue increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025