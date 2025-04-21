Tripura Embraces Tradition: Garia and Borsho Boron Utsav 2025 Kicks Off in Agartala

In a cultural extravaganza underscoring Tripura's rich traditions, Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 'Garia and Borsho Boron Utsav' 2025 on Monday. Held at Agartala's Swami Vivekananda Maidan, the event is a collaborative effort by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs and several governmental bodies.

Chief Minister Saha, joined by prominent figures such as Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma and Cooperation Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, highlighted the festival's significance akin to Durga Puja for the Bengali community, emphasizing its importance to the Kokoborok-speaking Tripuri community and others.

The festival showcases traditional Garia Puja along with cultural performances, including dances and music performed by indigenous artists. Traditional food stalls and various shows enhance the experience, celebrating the region's vibrant heritage. Distinguished guests such as Agartala Mayor Deepak Majumder also graced the occasion, highlighting the event's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)