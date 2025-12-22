Left Menu

Pep Guardiola's Weighty Warning for Manchester City Players

Manchester City players receive a festive break, but manager Pep Guardiola warns that anyone returning overweight will not play against Nottingham Forest. Guardiola, known for his strict discipline regarding players' fitness, emphasizes the importance of taking breaks while maintaining conditioning. City trails Arsenal by two points in the Premier League after 17 games.

22-12-2025

Manchester City's players are set to enjoy a three-day break during the Christmas holiday, but manager Pep Guardiola has issued a warning: return overweight, and risk missing the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest. Guardiola is known for his strict fitness regime, and the players' weight will be monitored upon their return.

With Premier League matches coming thick and fast, Guardiola stressed the importance of downtime, saying players need to disconnect from the football grind to stay fresh. The Spaniard recalled past comments aimed at players like Kalvin Phillips, emphasizing the need for mental and physical breaks amidst a jam-packed schedule.

The players will be evaluated on their fitness after the holiday, with strategic decisions on player selection for the December 27 match against Nottingham Forest hinging on their post-holiday condition. Despite a recent victory against West Ham, City remains two points adrift of league leaders Arsenal after 17 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

