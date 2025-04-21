Revolutionizing Anganwadi Meals: A Push for Nutritious Choices

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has issued advisories urging states to curtail sugar in meals offered at Anganwadi centres, favoring jaggery over processed sugars.

Addressing the issues at the 17th Civil Services Day, Secretary Anil Malik emphasized the quality and quantity control of cooking oil used in women's and children's nutrition.

Despite decades of service, infrastructure gaps persist in Anganwadi centres, posing challenges to effective program implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)