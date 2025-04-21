Left Menu

Revolutionizing Anganwadi Meals: A Push for Nutritious Choices

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has advised states to reduce sugar content in Anganwadi meals, suggesting the use of jaggery. During Civil Services Day, Secretary Anil Malik stressed monitoring cooking oil quality and urged infrastructure improvements at Anganwadi centers, while also promoting technology advancements through the Poshan Tracker app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:41 IST
Revolutionizing Anganwadi Meals: A Push for Nutritious Choices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has issued advisories urging states to curtail sugar in meals offered at Anganwadi centres, favoring jaggery over processed sugars.

Addressing the issues at the 17th Civil Services Day, Secretary Anil Malik emphasized the quality and quantity control of cooking oil used in women's and children's nutrition.

Despite decades of service, infrastructure gaps persist in Anganwadi centres, posing challenges to effective program implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

