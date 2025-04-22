Left Menu

China and Hong Kong Stocks Steady Amid Asia's Modest Losses

China and Hong Kong stocks remained stable despite Wall Street's overnight fall. The Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.3%, and the banking sector led gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped slightly. Regional stocks experienced minor losses, but investor focus remains on Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

On Tuesday, stocks in China and Hong Kong demonstrated resilience against a backdrop of moderate losses across Asia, as Wall Street saw declines overnight.

By midday, Shanghai's Composite index gained 0.3% to stand at 3,301.59 points. Sectoral leaders included banking and liquor stocks, which rose by 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index had a marginal loss, while the Tech Index fell by 0.5% as e-commerce giant JD.com and delivery platform Meituan witnessed a significant 6.6% decline amid intensifying competition.

China's market support came from both 'national team' and private investors, aligning forces to purchase during the dip amid ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions. Though Japan's Nikkei and other Asian markets saw small losses, the overall sentiment remains only mildly risk-averse, with attention focused on upcoming U.S. tariff discussions, according to APAC strategist Wee Khoon Chong at BNY.

