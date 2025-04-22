China and Hong Kong Stocks Steady Amid Asia's Modest Losses

On Tuesday, stocks in China and Hong Kong demonstrated resilience against a backdrop of moderate losses across Asia, as Wall Street saw declines overnight.

By midday, Shanghai's Composite index gained 0.3% to stand at 3,301.59 points. Sectoral leaders included banking and liquor stocks, which rose by 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index had a marginal loss, while the Tech Index fell by 0.5% as e-commerce giant JD.com and delivery platform Meituan witnessed a significant 6.6% decline amid intensifying competition.

China's market support came from both 'national team' and private investors, aligning forces to purchase during the dip amid ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions. Though Japan's Nikkei and other Asian markets saw small losses, the overall sentiment remains only mildly risk-averse, with attention focused on upcoming U.S. tariff discussions, according to APAC strategist Wee Khoon Chong at BNY.

