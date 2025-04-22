Punjab Police Intensify Crackdown: Arms and Criminals Network Exposed

In a daring encounter early Tuesday morning, police in Punjab's Tarn Taran district engaged with suspected criminals traveling from Amritsar Rural. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Detective Ajay Raj Singh, the miscreants, identified as Sukhdev Singh and Sarban Kumar, were caught attempting to transport illegal weapons.

Sukhdev Singh suffered injuries as the suspects turned hostile, opening fire and prompting police to respond, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. Singh was subsequently hospitalized. Officials revealed the duo's connections to Pakistan, noting their previous involvement in arms supply, spotlighting persistent security issues in the region.

This incident is part of an ongoing crackdown, which recently saw the Punjab Police and Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arresting gang associates. Their coordinated efforts have led to the discovery of additional weapons and connections to violent crime, underscoring the entrenched network of organized crime along this sensitive border region.

(With inputs from agencies.)