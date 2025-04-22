Left Menu

Punjab Police Intensify Crackdown: Arms and Criminals Network Exposed

A police operation in Punjab's Tarn Taran district led to the capture of armed miscreants linked to Pakistan. One was injured during the encounter and sent for treatment. Earlier, Punjab Police, in collaboration with the AGTF, detained associates connected to recent violent incidents, recovering contraband weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:33 IST
Punjab Police Intensify Crackdown: Arms and Criminals Network Exposed
Superintendent of Police (SP) Detective Ajay Raj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring encounter early Tuesday morning, police in Punjab's Tarn Taran district engaged with suspected criminals traveling from Amritsar Rural. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Detective Ajay Raj Singh, the miscreants, identified as Sukhdev Singh and Sarban Kumar, were caught attempting to transport illegal weapons.

Sukhdev Singh suffered injuries as the suspects turned hostile, opening fire and prompting police to respond, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. Singh was subsequently hospitalized. Officials revealed the duo's connections to Pakistan, noting their previous involvement in arms supply, spotlighting persistent security issues in the region.

This incident is part of an ongoing crackdown, which recently saw the Punjab Police and Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arresting gang associates. Their coordinated efforts have led to the discovery of additional weapons and connections to violent crime, underscoring the entrenched network of organized crime along this sensitive border region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025