Rapid Progress in Ram Temple Construction: Completion Anticipated by 2025

The Ram temple construction in Ayodhya is moving swiftly, with the temple's pinnacle complete and flag poles already installed. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, announced that all seven mandaps are set to finish by the end of April, with major progress evident on-site.

In a recent development, the Ram Darbar idols are slated to arrive in May. Construction is in full swing, with idols already stationed at the site. Champat Rai noted, speaking with ANI, "The Lord Shiva temple is under construction at the northeast corner, while the Sun God temple is on the southwest. All mandaps are expected to be completed within the next 10 days of April, and the timeline for overall completion is set for October 2025."

Meanwhile, the Maharishi Agastya statue has been installed in the Sapt Mandap, accompanied by a ceremonial worship including the recital of 108 names of Maharshi Agast and Aditya Hridya Stotra. In addition, urns have been installed on both the Shiva and Surya Bhagwan temples. With the temple's peak finalized, decorative flag poles are ready for the upcoming installation.

The long-term goal remains to complete the entire project by October 2025. To this end, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust recently conducted a Kalash Puja ceremony atop the main Shikhara, marking another significant step towards the temple's auspicious opening.

