Global Mourning: World Remembers Pope Francis' Legacy of Compassion
Following the demise of Pope Francis, worldwide prayers commemorate his legacy. In India, three-day state mourning has been declared. Kerala Chief Minister refers to him as a beacon of compassion, while Prime Minister Modi recalls his affection for India. The loss of the globally beloved leader is deeply felt.
Pope Francis, a globally revered figure known for his compassion and leadership, has passed away at his Vatican residence at the age of 88, sparking worldwide mourning and tributes. Church leaders and officials across India have expressed profound sadness while holding prayers in his memory.
In recognition of Pope Francis' legacy, the Kerala Government announced a three-day state mourning. The National flag will be flown at half mast, and all official entertainment is suspended during this period. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the Pope as a staunch advocate for the marginalized and a proponent of interfaith dialogue.
Nationally, India has declared three days of mourning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt condolences, highlighting Pope Francis' enduring impact and compassion for India's people. The Pope's passing leaves a legacy that inspires millions worldwide.
