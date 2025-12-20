Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge as AI Optimism Fuels Market Rebound

Tech stocks rose on Friday, with gains in AI-focused companies like Nvidia and Micron offsetting declines in consumer stocks such as Nike. Nine out of 11 S&P sectors grew, boosting the overall market, while investors remained optimistic about the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 01:10 IST
Tech Stocks Surge as AI Optimism Fuels Market Rebound
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks experienced a climb on Friday, largely driven by a resurgence in technology shares, which helped to counterbalance the decline in consumer stocks like Nike. This rise comes as tech megacaps posted extended gains following Micron Technology's strong forecasts, which reignited investor enthusiasm for AI-related stocks.

Micron shares reached a new high, and Nvidia also saw an uptick after the U.S. launched a review of one of its AI chips. This bolstered the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index. In a significant move, Oracle's shares surged after TikTok's Chinese parent company agreed to transfer control of its U.S. operations to investors, benefiting the cloud computing giant.

Despite some downside in consumer staples, the broader market reflected enduring optimism around potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year. This sentiment was reflected in the major indexes, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closing higher, as traders positioned themselves ahead of an anticipated Santa Claus rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025