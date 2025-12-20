Tech Stocks Surge as AI Optimism Fuels Market Rebound
Tech stocks rose on Friday, with gains in AI-focused companies like Nvidia and Micron offsetting declines in consumer stocks such as Nike. Nine out of 11 S&P sectors grew, boosting the overall market, while investors remained optimistic about the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts next year.
U.S. stocks experienced a climb on Friday, largely driven by a resurgence in technology shares, which helped to counterbalance the decline in consumer stocks like Nike. This rise comes as tech megacaps posted extended gains following Micron Technology's strong forecasts, which reignited investor enthusiasm for AI-related stocks.
Micron shares reached a new high, and Nvidia also saw an uptick after the U.S. launched a review of one of its AI chips. This bolstered the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index. In a significant move, Oracle's shares surged after TikTok's Chinese parent company agreed to transfer control of its U.S. operations to investors, benefiting the cloud computing giant.
Despite some downside in consumer staples, the broader market reflected enduring optimism around potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year. This sentiment was reflected in the major indexes, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closing higher, as traders positioned themselves ahead of an anticipated Santa Claus rally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
