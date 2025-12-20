U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Maduro's Inner Circle

The United States intensified its pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by enacting sanctions on his family and associates. The move is part of broader efforts to disrupt networks allegedly bolstering Maduro's regime.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, these individuals, tied to Maduro and his wife, are involved in sustaining what has been dubbed as a 'rogue narcostate.' In a statement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the necessity to prevent Venezuela from inundating the U.S. with harmful drugs. The sanctions cover seven people linked to the president and his spouse, reflecting a continued clampdown by the Trump Administration.

Maduro's government disputes accusations of criminal links and views U.S. actions as attempts to seize control over Venezuela's oil riches. Amid President Trump's stringent measures, including military maneuvers in the Caribbean and blockades of sanctioned oil tankers, efforts to undermine Maduro's leadership press on persistently. Recent sanctions even encompassed relatives of Carlos Erik Malpica Flores, embroiled in an alleged corruption scheme within the state oil company.

(With inputs from agencies.)