Brazil's Cocoa Revolution: Moises Schmidt's Ambitious Plan

Farmer Moises Schmidt is spearheading an ambitious project in Bahia, Brazil, to create the world's largest cocoa farm, aiming to revolutionize cocoa production. By utilizing industrial-scale farming techniques, Schmidt's $300 million project hopes to shift the cocoa industry back to Brazil from West Africa amid a global cocoa crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:42 IST
In the Brazilian state of Bahia, farmer Moises Schmidt is making strides to establish the world's largest cocoa farm, reflecting a significant shift in the industry landscape.

With a $300 million investment, Schmidt aims to transform cocoa production by growing high-yield trees on a scope larger than Manhattan, integrating modern agricultural practices.

This project could potentially shift the center of cocoa production back to Brazil, countering recent production challenges in West Africa, which have led to soaring cocoa prices and global supply issues.

