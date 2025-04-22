Left Menu

Tragic SUV Accident Claims Eight Lives in Madhya Pradesh

An SUV accident on the Mahadev Ghat bridge in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, has resulted in the deaths of eight people, including five women and three children. Five others were injured. The victims, from Jabalpur, were returning from a pilgrimage. Officials cite high speed and a sharp turn as causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:20 IST
Tragic SUV Accident Claims Eight Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Tuesday, an SUV overturned on the Mahadev Ghat bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, claiming the lives of at least eight individuals, including five women and three children. Five other passengers sustained injuries, according to local police reports.

The victims, hailing from Jabalpur district, were returning from the Bandakpur pilgrimage site in Damoh when the incident occurred. Authorities have attributed the accident to high speed and a sharp turn near the bridge where the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his sorrow over the loss and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured survivor. A green corridor facilitated the swift transport of the injured to Jabalpur Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025