Tragic SUV Accident Claims Eight Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic accident on Tuesday, an SUV overturned on the Mahadev Ghat bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, claiming the lives of at least eight individuals, including five women and three children. Five other passengers sustained injuries, according to local police reports.

The victims, hailing from Jabalpur district, were returning from the Bandakpur pilgrimage site in Damoh when the incident occurred. Authorities have attributed the accident to high speed and a sharp turn near the bridge where the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his sorrow over the loss and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured survivor. A green corridor facilitated the swift transport of the injured to Jabalpur Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)