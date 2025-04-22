Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census: Clarity Sought Amidst Controversy

Congress leader DK Suresh has urged the Karnataka government to address lingering doubts regarding the caste census. Addressing data collection issues and public misconceptions, he emphasized the need for clarity and the importance of considering socio-economic data alongside caste. The Congress remains committed to empowering oppressed communities.

Congress leader DK Suresh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of ongoing debates on Karnataka's caste census, Congress leader DK Suresh has voiced confidence in the government's ability to tackle the associated concerns. Speaking at a press briefing, Suresh emphasized the government's duty to dispel confusion and expressed trust in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address these issues collectively.

Suresh highlighted data collection challenges posed by rapid urban migration, as noted by the Kantharaju Commission. He stressed the importance of including the urban migrant population accurately in the survey and urged the Chief Minister to ensure transparency and resolution of these concerns as a priority.

Suresh clarified that the Kantharaju Commission conducted a socio-economic survey rather than a specific caste census. He pointed out that interim results were accepted by the BJP, which had appointed Jayaprakash Hegde to complete the report. Criticizing media narratives focusing solely on caste, Suresh stressed the need to focus on broader socio-economic issues.

The Congress leader also questioned apparent discrepancies in state data, noting a mismatch between census figures and the reach of state welfare schemes. He called for a clarification on these inconsistencies.

Amidst this backdrop, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reiterated that no hasty decisions would be made regarding the socio-economic survey, reaffirming Congress's commitment to equitable development and justice for all communities.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes has submitted the socio-economic report to the Chief Minister. If published, it would be the second such report under a Congress-ruled state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

