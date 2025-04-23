Left Menu

Hong Kong Shares Soar Amid Trade Deal Optimism

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged to a near three-week peak on Wednesday amid optimism over easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions. U.S. President Trump's conciliatory remarks and assurance to retain the Federal Reserve chief boosted market sentiment. Mainland Chinese shares also saw gains, although modest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:16 IST
Hong Kong Shares Soar Amid Trade Deal Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares soared to nearly a three-week high on Wednesday, aligning with global market trends, as hopes rose for a resolution in the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions. This upswing was fueled by positive signals from U.S. President Donald Trump, who indicated that he would not fire the Federal Reserve chief.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 2.41% to close at 22,081.42 points, marking its highest level since April 3. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.15%, while the technology-focused Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 3.11%. The market mood was bolstered by a more conciliatory tone from President Trump, raising hopes for a substantial tariff-reducing trade deal with China.

Meanwhile, in mainland China's markets, gains were less pronounced due to ongoing concerns about the volatile nature of trade negotiations. The Shanghai Composite Index and the blue-chip CSI300 Index saw modest increases. Although Chinese exports remain strong, economists at Commerzbank caution that a tangible trade agreement seems unlikely in the near future, amid continued uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025