Maharashtra's Language Policy: Clarity Amidst Controversy

In a recent announcement, Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse has sought to address growing concerns regarding the language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Bhuse emphasized that there is no mandate to impose a specific language on students, underscoring the promotion of linguistic diversity.

Further clarifications came from State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who explained the nuances of Maharashtra's approach. While Hindi, previously compulsory from Classes 5 to 7, will now be introduced from Class 1 as a third language option alongside Marathi and English. Kesarkar described the move as an effort to build foundational language skills.

Amidst the debate, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed Marathi's mandatory status and criticized assumptions about Hindi's imposition. He highlighted the NEP's framework that advocates learning three languages, with two being Indian, aligning with the state policy changes. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of promoting Indian languages over foreign ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)