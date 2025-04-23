Aftermath of Pahalgam Attack: A Survivor's Story of Resilience

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Sheetal Ben, daughter of victim Vinodbhai Dabhi, provides a hopeful update on her father's condition. Vinodbhai, who was visiting the region with his wife, suffered bullet injuries but is reportedly on the mend, according to his daughter.

In an interview with ANI, Sheetal Ben expressed relief, stating, ". . . my father is doing well; I have seen his interview." She noted that local authorities, including the MLA, mayor, IG, and SP, have shown support by visiting the family and attempting to reach out to her parents for assistance.

Bhavnagar DIG Gautam M Parmar confirmed that Vinodbhai Dabhi is under treatment at the Government Medical Hospital in Anantnag and is recovering. Approximately 20 tourists from Bhavnagar were in Pahalgam at the time; cooperative efforts with Jammu and Kashmir police are ongoing to gather more details. Meanwhile, the Indian Army and local law enforcement have initiated a manhunt in the vicinity of Baisran, Anantnag, to capture the attackers, as the nation expresses outrage at the targeting of tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)