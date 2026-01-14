Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka's Road to Recovery

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has issued a call to action following the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah on Sri Lanka. With the cyclone's effects causing widespread economic damage, the organization particularly stressed the need for restoring infrastructure and supporting informal workers, who have been severely affected.

The UNDP report highlights that the cyclone, the deadliest disaster since the 2004 tsunami, has caused significant loss of life and inundated large portions of the country. Over 600 people have died, and millions are facing recovery challenges, needing crucial rebuilding support, resilient infrastructure, and accessible financing.

The UNDP's assessment provided insights into the state of affected communities lacking essential materials and funding, alongside concerns about environmental and health impacts. As recovery efforts continue, the necessity for robust disaster resilience and long-term solutions for economic stability become more pressing.