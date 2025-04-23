Waaree Energies Reports Stellar Profit Surge, Eyes Global Expansion
Waaree Energies posted a remarkable net profit growth of over two-fold to Rs 648.49 crore in Q1 2025, driven by a significant revenue increase. The company's strategic focus includes expanding to international markets and enhancing its domestic prominence with major planned production boosts.
In an impressive display of financial performance, Waaree Energies reported a more than two-fold increase in net profit, amounting to Rs 648.49 crore for the quarter ending March 31, aided by strong revenue growth.
Revenues reached Rs 4,140.92 crore, marking a substantial year-on-year increase of 37.69%. The company's annual profit after tax soared to Rs 1,932.15 crore, reflecting a dramatic growth rate of 107.08% compared to the previous year.
Looking ahead, Waaree Energies is set on an ambitious path, expanding its order book beyond 25 GW and focusing on geographic diversification to enhance its global reach, while maintaining its solid standing in the domestic market.
