Ranbir Kapoor Joins Mahesh Edible Oil Industries for National Expansion

Mahesh Edible Oil Industries has appointed Ranbir Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its flagship brands, targeting a 25% growth with pan-India expansion. The company aims to enhance brand visibility, strengthen consumer trust, and increase market penetration through strategic initiatives and robust manufacturing capacity.

Updated: 28-02-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:57 IST
Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, a prominent player in India's edible oil sector, has unveiled Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as the new face for its leading brands, SALONI Mustard Oil, SALONI Soya Chunks, and STAYFIT Refined Oil. Aiming for a 25% growth, the company sets sights on a pan-India market expansion.

The decision by Mahesh Edible Oil aligns with strategic goals for FY 2026–27, which include penetrating new geographic territories and fostering deeper connections with rural audiences. Leveraging Kapoor's widespread appeal, the brand aims to amplify market presence and consumer engagement in both urban and rural sectors.

This move underscores the long-term vision of Managing Director Dinesh Rathore to transition from strong regional roots to a commanding national presence. By enhancing production capabilities and expanding distribution networks, the company is well-equipped to meet rising demand for both its edible oil and protein-rich soya chunks products.

