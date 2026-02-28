Raptee.HV Accelerates Electric Motorcycle Expansion Across Indian Markets
Chennai-based electric motorcycle startup Raptee.HV is expanding its market presence, with plans to enter all southern state capitals and the western region. The company has commenced deliveries of its T30 model and aims to establish itself in Bengaluru by April 2026.
Electric motorcycle startup Raptee.HV is on a trajectory to widen its market outreach, targeting a presence in all southern state capitals and the western region by year-end. The Chennai-based firm has initiated deliveries of its T30 model, priced at Rs 2.39 lakh, and plans a Bengaluru launch in April 2026.
The T30 comes with an eight-year battery warranty and a three-year vehicle warranty, complemented by dedicated roadside assistance. This phase of expansion marks Raptee.HV's second major market after Chennai, where it has already established operational groundwork with customer support infrastructure in place.
Supported by the Tamil Nadu government's investment arm, Raptee.HV's CEO Dinesh Arjun expressed excitement over large-scale customer deliveries, emphasizing a structured service ecosystem and reliable roadside assistance aimed at ensuring customer satisfaction and trust.
