Uttarakhand CM Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: A Call for Justice

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has issued a forceful condemnation of the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a brutal assault on innocent lives and India's cultural foundation. Speaking at the 'Rajkiya Kranti Diwas' fair in Pithsain, CM Dhami remarked on the nature of the attack that occurred the previous evening, in which unarmed tourists were targeted. He paid his tributes to the victims, labeling the act as cowardly.

During his address, Dhami expressed that no level of condemnation suffices and sent a stern message to the perpetrators: "This is the new India," he asserted, assuring that the Indian Army would decisively bring those behind the attack to justice. Earlier in the day, a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence was marked by a two-minute silence, honoring the lives lost in the attack.

In conversation with ANI, Dhami conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of Uttarakhand's people. He emphasized that the massacre targeted not only the tourists but also struck at the nation's soul, warning that such attempts to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir's peace would fail. The Chief Minister described the attack as stemming from a "jihadist mindset" and was confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership would pave the way for a resolved and targeted military response.

Dhami highlighted the deliberate targeting of Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, laying bare the extremist motives behind the incident. He reaffirmed respect for and remembrance of the victims, and ensured that all necessary measures will be taken to support and safeguard the Uttarakhand residents present in the region. The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of state officials maintaining contact with the affected families.

Following the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security framework at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, arriving by helicopter to oversee surveillance and safety protocols on the ground. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined forces with Jammu and Kashmir Police to probe the incident, marking this as one of the most significant terrorist attacks in the area since the 2019 repeal of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)