Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: A Call for Justice

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, referring to it as an attack on India's values. He expressed condolences to victims' families, vowed justice under PM Modi, and emphasized the Indian Army's strong response. Investigations by NIA and local police are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:01 IST
Uttarakhand CM Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: A Call for Justice
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has issued a forceful condemnation of the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a brutal assault on innocent lives and India's cultural foundation. Speaking at the 'Rajkiya Kranti Diwas' fair in Pithsain, CM Dhami remarked on the nature of the attack that occurred the previous evening, in which unarmed tourists were targeted. He paid his tributes to the victims, labeling the act as cowardly.

During his address, Dhami expressed that no level of condemnation suffices and sent a stern message to the perpetrators: "This is the new India," he asserted, assuring that the Indian Army would decisively bring those behind the attack to justice. Earlier in the day, a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence was marked by a two-minute silence, honoring the lives lost in the attack.

In conversation with ANI, Dhami conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of Uttarakhand's people. He emphasized that the massacre targeted not only the tourists but also struck at the nation's soul, warning that such attempts to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir's peace would fail. The Chief Minister described the attack as stemming from a "jihadist mindset" and was confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership would pave the way for a resolved and targeted military response.

Dhami highlighted the deliberate targeting of Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, laying bare the extremist motives behind the incident. He reaffirmed respect for and remembrance of the victims, and ensured that all necessary measures will be taken to support and safeguard the Uttarakhand residents present in the region. The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of state officials maintaining contact with the affected families.

Following the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security framework at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, arriving by helicopter to oversee surveillance and safety protocols on the ground. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined forces with Jammu and Kashmir Police to probe the incident, marking this as one of the most significant terrorist attacks in the area since the 2019 repeal of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025