Assam CM Calls for Unity After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, stressing confidence in PM Modi's leadership for a decisive response. Emphasizing vigilance against Pakistani elements within India, Sarma called for Hindu unity and condemned divisive rhetoric from Pakistan's army chief. The attack reflects ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:57 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma labeled the incident as both tragic and reprehensible. Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sarma assured that India would respond decisively to the act of terror and ensure accountability for Pakistan.

Sarma urged increased vigilance against Pakistani elements within India, citing the attackers' focus on victims' Hindu identities as a call for religious unity and response. He criticized provocative remarks by Pakistan's army chief, underscoring the need for a unified stance.

The attack, one of the most significant since the abrogation of Article 370, prompted the deployment of additional army personnel to Pahalgam. Key Indian leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, visited the site and victims, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level security meeting to address the regional situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

