Bangladesh's Textile Industry Faces Recycling Challenge Amid Global Demand
Bangladesh, a global apparel leader, is struggling with textile waste, predominantly handled by poorly paid female workers. To meet global recycling demands, the country must boost recycling, better working conditions, and reduce waste exports. Investments and collaborations are crucial to upscale recycling capabilities and improve labor standards.
Bangladesh, the world's second-largest apparel producer, is grappling with the substantial waste generated by its textile sector. An estimated 577,000 metric tons of this waste is produced annually, with most shipped overseas or left to pollute the landscape.
Experts stress that significant investment in recycling is necessary to satisfy global demand, especially as new international regulations require increased recycled content in clothing. Failure to adapt could leave Bangladesh behind in a market expected to grow to $9.4 billion by 2027.
The largely female workforce sorts textile scraps under poor conditions, raising calls for improved labor standards. As the industry evolves, Bangladesh's challenge will be to enhance recycling capabilities and better utilize its waste domestically to mitigate environmental impact and boost the economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
