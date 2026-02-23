India's Managed Funds Set to Skyrocket: A Deep Dive into the Future of Investment

India's managed funds industry is poised for significant growth, with assets under management expected to soar to Rs 455 lakh crore by March 2030, according to a report from Crisil Intelligence.

The report highlights a substantial increase from the current Rs 212 lakh crore as of March 2025, propelled by a deepening capital market and increased financialisation of household savings.

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) have been identified as the fastest-growing segment, marking a compound annual growth rate of about 30 per cent. The industry reflects a move towards professionally-managed investments, away from traditional savings options.

