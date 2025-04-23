Enforcement Directorate Targets Sahara Group in Major Crackdown

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into the Sahara Group by attaching assets valued at more than Rs 1,500 crore. These include substantial land holdings spread across 16 cities.

The ED's action stems from a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, linking these assets to alleged diversion of funds within Sahara entities.

With more than 500 FIRs filed, the ED claims Sahara operated a Ponzi scheme through its various subsidiaries, misleading investors with promises of high returns and commissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)