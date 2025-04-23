PNB Unveils 'Nirmaan 2025': A New Wave in Retail Loans
Punjab National Bank has launched the 'PNB Nirmaan 2025' campaign, offering diverse financial retail products with exclusive benefits such as zero processing fees on home and car loans. The initiative includes interest rate concessions on various loans, available through all branches and digital platforms.
The state-owned Punjab National Bank has rolled out a special retail loan campaign, 'PNB Nirmaan 2025', scheduled to run until June 20, 2025. The initiative aims to provide a variety of financial retail products to customers through branches and digital platforms.
The campaign offers exclusive perks such as zero processing and documentation charges for home and car loans. Additionally, there are no NEC, legal, and valuation fees for home loan takeovers exceeding a designated amount, according to the bank's statement.
Furthermore, PNB is extending a 5 basis points interest rate concession for home, car, and education loans, though terms and conditions apply.
