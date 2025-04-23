Left Menu

PNB Unveils 'Nirmaan 2025': A New Wave in Retail Loans

Punjab National Bank has launched the 'PNB Nirmaan 2025' campaign, offering diverse financial retail products with exclusive benefits such as zero processing fees on home and car loans. The initiative includes interest rate concessions on various loans, available through all branches and digital platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:48 IST
PNB Unveils 'Nirmaan 2025': A New Wave in Retail Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned Punjab National Bank has rolled out a special retail loan campaign, 'PNB Nirmaan 2025', scheduled to run until June 20, 2025. The initiative aims to provide a variety of financial retail products to customers through branches and digital platforms.

The campaign offers exclusive perks such as zero processing and documentation charges for home and car loans. Additionally, there are no NEC, legal, and valuation fees for home loan takeovers exceeding a designated amount, according to the bank's statement.

Furthermore, PNB is extending a 5 basis points interest rate concession for home, car, and education loans, though terms and conditions apply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025