Cadillac's F1 Ambitions: GM to Power New Era

General Motors is poised to join the Formula One realm as an official power unit supplier come 2029, according to an announcement by the sport's governing body on Wednesday.

The automotive giant has partnered with TWG Motorsports to form GM Performance Power Units, powering the debut of Cadillac's F1 team next season. Until GM's engines are ready, Cadillac will rely on Ferrari units. Efforts are underway to establish a dedicated facility in North Carolina by 2026.

While discussions on engine regulations persist, GM remains committed to developing a competitive, American-built power unit for F1. The FIA emphasizes revisiting naturally-aspirated engines in 2029, amidst concerns about engine costs and potential changes to F1's electric elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)