Left Menu

Cadillac's F1 Ambitions: GM to Power New Era

General Motors (GM) is set to become an official Formula One power unit supplier by 2029. The partnership involves a collaboration with TWG Motorsports, forming GM Performance Power Units. The new Cadillac team, debuting next season, will utilize Ferrari engines until GM's units are available. Discussions on future engine regulations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 01:38 IST
Cadillac's F1 Ambitions: GM to Power New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

General Motors is poised to join the Formula One realm as an official power unit supplier come 2029, according to an announcement by the sport's governing body on Wednesday.

The automotive giant has partnered with TWG Motorsports to form GM Performance Power Units, powering the debut of Cadillac's F1 team next season. Until GM's engines are ready, Cadillac will rely on Ferrari units. Efforts are underway to establish a dedicated facility in North Carolina by 2026.

While discussions on engine regulations persist, GM remains committed to developing a competitive, American-built power unit for F1. The FIA emphasizes revisiting naturally-aspirated engines in 2029, amidst concerns about engine costs and potential changes to F1's electric elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025