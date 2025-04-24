Security Tightened as Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Faces Intensified Investigation
Security was heightened at NIA headquarters as Tahawwur Rana, accused in the Mumbai attack, undergoes detailed interrogation. His plea for phone communication with family awaits court decision, countered by NIA over security concerns. The former military doctor faces charges of terrorism and conspiracy, highlighting the case's national significance.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, security measures have been bolstered outside the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in anticipation of detailed questioning of Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana. As investigations intensify, efforts are underway to unravel the full scope of the 2008 attack conspiracy.
Concurrently, Rana's request to communicate with his family by phone remains pending with the Patiala House Court, following arguments from his lawyer regarding his fundamental rights as a foreign national. The NIA opposes this plea, citing potential risks of leaking sensitive information. A ruling from Special Judge Chander Jit Singh is expected shortly.
Rana, extradited from the US and with ties to various terror-related activities, faces severe charges that underscore significant implications for national security. The court has authorized an 18-day police custody in light of the case's gravity, while ensuring legal protocols and medical evaluations are maintained. With charges under the IPC and UAPA, extended custody is considered due to terrorism links.
(With inputs from agencies.)
