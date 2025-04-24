Pahalgam Attack Sparks National Outrage and Swift Government Response

The Nathaniel household in Indore is engulfed in sorrow following the tragic death of Sushil Nathaniel, a branch manager for LIC, during the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Nathaniel was fatally shot, and his daughter Akanksha was injured. The family was targeted while on a trip, adding to the nation's grief and anger.

Family members, including Jema Vikas, described the harrowing experience. Jema revealed that terrorists demanded Nathaniel to chant a religious verse but he declared his Christian faith before being shot. The incident has sparked comparisons with previous high-profile attacks and reignited public condemnation across India.

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, cut short his Mumbai business engagement to attend the funeral of Dinesh Miraniya, another victim of the attack. With the nation on edge, officials are vowing a stringent response against Pakistani aggression, while suspending diplomatic and trade relations to mount pressure on Pakistan. The attack stirs political debates, highlighting national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)